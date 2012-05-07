Paul Flavius Nechita

50 de Bani WIP

Paul Flavius Nechita
Paul Flavius Nechita
  • Save
50 de Bani WIP coin money gold ios icon
Download color palette

This here is a Romanian coin. It represents 50 Bani (around 20 cents USD) and it was my idea to turn it into an iOS icon.

Please feel free to give some feedback. I'd like to know what you guys think.

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2012
Paul Flavius Nechita
Paul Flavius Nechita

More by Paul Flavius Nechita

View profile
    • Like