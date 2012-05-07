Christine Wilde

Glide Responsive Tumblr Theme

Glide Responsive Tumblr Theme responsive tumblr theme portfolio blog premium
The Glide Responsive Tumble theme resizes when your browser is resized. No matter what device you view the blog on it will still look as good as the full site. No need to zoom in and try to press tiny buttons.

Check out the live demo on ThemeForest - http://ow.ly/aKJWe

Posted on May 7, 2012
