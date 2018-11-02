Mark Voss Design

Australia 2000 Travel Winter Advertising Campaign

Australia 2000 Travel Winter Advertising Campaign graphic desgin advertising
Advertising for a travel agency specializing in destinations to Australia and the South Pacific. Ads ran in outdoor bus kiosks in Detroit, MI in the winter months or Australia's summer.

Posted on Nov 2, 2018
