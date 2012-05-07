Mikha Makhoul

Parallax Draft 2

Mikha Makhoul
Mikha Makhoul
  • Save
Parallax Draft 2 web design ui design parallax visual design fashion layout design concept purple contrast
Download color palette

second screen draft for a parallax website of mannequin designer

Mikha Makhoul
Mikha Makhoul

More by Mikha Makhoul

View profile
    • Like