Get my iMac for FREE

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
That's right. I'm giving away my iMac for free.
Why? cuz.
I figure there is someone out their that could use a break, and this would be a pretty nice break :)
So i'm brainstorming ideas for a contest of sorts to give this away.
I have some ideas, but what do you guys think? What sounds fun to you?
Let me know ASAP! :D
EDIT:
DETAILS DETAILS DETAILS!! http://pictos.drewwilson.com/contest.html