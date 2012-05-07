Jorge Castillo

Dragonball

Jorge Castillo
Jorge Castillo
  • Save
Dragonball fun noma bar dragonball dragonball z dragonball gt poster design ignition labs
Download color palette

A few posters I designed for myself that shows Son Goku's progression through the three shows—Dragonball, Dragonball Z, and Dragonball GT. I started out trying to channel my inner Noma Bar, however I'm not on the same level with his use of negative space, so I just kept it simple.

Jorge Castillo
Jorge Castillo

More by Jorge Castillo

View profile
    • Like