Daniel Quay

tuff stuff

Daniel Quay
Daniel Quay
  • Save
tuff stuff illustration vector skull vulture wings tough biker rattlesnake arrows
Download color palette

Here's a tough guy design i'm working on for a rock and roll band around here. this is pre-distress.

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2012
Daniel Quay
Daniel Quay

More by Daniel Quay

View profile
    • Like