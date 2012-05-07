Daniel Quay

Space Oddity

Daniel Quay
Daniel Quay
  • Save
Space Oddity illustration vector astronaut sharp pirate sci-fi
Download color palette

Here's a crop from a shirt I'm working on for a launch next month. Really looking forward to this line.

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2012
Daniel Quay
Daniel Quay

More by Daniel Quay

View profile
    • Like