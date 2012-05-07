Daniel Quay

birds in print

birds in print illustration vector dove crow sharp bird five iron frenzy kickstarter poster screen printing.
Here's a final look at the limited run of 18"x 24" reversible posters i designed for the FIF Kickstarter campaign. Been waiting for months to show these off.

