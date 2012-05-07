Polina Lyapustina

Pocket Universe is a film about an artist

Polina Lyapustina
Polina Lyapustina
  • Save
Pocket Universe is a film about an artist web site video
Download color palette

Pocket Universe is a film about georgian born artist Timur Didishvili, who lives in Chelyabinsk. I was a director and screenwriter in this film. You may watch film on site http://didi.arstandem.org/

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2012
Polina Lyapustina
Polina Lyapustina

More by Polina Lyapustina

View profile
    • Like