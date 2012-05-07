Braxton Crim

Party for the Parks 2012: Save the Date

brothers letterpress invite charity party for the parks save the date
An event I'm working on to benefit the Charleston Parks Conservancy. Using Emigre's Brothers as the main typeface for the event.

Posted on May 7, 2012
