Fatty's BBQ

Fatty's BBQ logo bbq
My friend from Presley's Burgers (TQ, OK) will be running Fatty's BBQ this summer. She asked for quick menu -- I gave her a logo, too!

Here's hoping War Eagle Resort will purchase it from me! :P

I'll be finishing up a logo for Presley's Burgers soon, too.

Posted on May 7, 2012
