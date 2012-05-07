Wilson Semilio

Super Positronic Laser Beam of Doom

Wilson Semilio
Wilson Semilio
  • Save
Super Positronic Laser Beam of Doom gun weapon laser beam antenna gadget sketch outline bw tube hose pulse trigger shoot future sci-fi lamp war steam punk
Download color palette

Also: I've got some stuff up over at http://society6.com/JOMANI Check it out and be tempted :-D

Wilson Semilio
Wilson Semilio
I design stuff :-)

More by Wilson Semilio

View profile
    • Like