Jake Weidmann

Birds of a Feather Close-up

Jake Weidmann
Jake Weidmann
  • Save
Birds of a Feather Close-up typography calligraphy lettering flourishing script handwriting bird birds eagle americana
Download color palette

A close-up look at this piece shows you better the birds within the eagle and the stippling used to achieve the glowing effect- all with a dip-pen.

Jake Weidmann
Jake Weidmann

More by Jake Weidmann

View profile
    • Like