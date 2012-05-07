Alvin Groen

Cap Tour Control Room Grid

Alvin Groen
Alvin Groen
  • Save
Cap Tour Control Room Grid capitol tour control room hunger games ui blue green map drag heart beat graph blood pressure heart rate body temperature degrees countdown tracker vitals surveillance camera cpu memory network weather time ignition interactive
Download color palette

Designed all the Control Room desktops for the Capitol Tour website together with Senior Art Director Chad Tafolla

Alvin Groen
Alvin Groen
Interactive and Experiential Designer/Director

More by Alvin Groen

View profile
    • Like