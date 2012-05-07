Billy-Shane & Jared

90 Days of Training

90 Days of Training muscle fitness bony to beastly before and after
Documenting my Bony to Beastly progress month by month. 152 lbs on the left, 174lbs on the right.
www.bonytobeastly.com

Posted on May 7, 2012
