JP Spanbuer

Bookshelf

JP Spanbuer
JP Spanbuer
  • Save
Bookshelf book shelf type typography home decor dividers organizer organize jp jpspanbauer typeface font didot helivetica
Download color palette

Book / vinyl dividers for my book shelf or yours. Collaboration with Kamilla Nikolaev http://kamillanikolaev.com/
Email me if you would like the files jp.spanbauer@gmail.com

JP Spanbuer
JP Spanbuer

More by JP Spanbuer

View profile
    • Like