Silviu Stefu

App Buttons

Silviu Stefu
Silviu Stefu
  • Save
App Buttons buttons application movile
Download color palette

...and here are the buttons :)

1bf00c44b8f3c4ee11864fa52ef7ef90
Rebound of
Mobile App
By Silviu Stefu
View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2012
Silviu Stefu
Silviu Stefu
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Silviu Stefu

View profile
    • Like