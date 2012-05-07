My submission to the Wander Postcard Project just went live!

It's an awesome quote from the incomparable Steve McQueen: "I'd rather wake up in the middle of nowhere than in any city on Earth."

Check out the post here:

http://blog.onwander.com/post/22590356666/middle-of-nowhere-ryan-hamrick

...and grab a retina-sized iPhone or iPad wallpaper while you're there!