Personal Branding

Still working on my upcoming Identity.
The target was to melt the following fields visually together.
»Business« (Shirt and Tie)
»Hand Made Creativity« (Pencil)
and a signage for my »Hometown« - http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Messeturm

A big »Thank you!« goes to @Matthias J.G
His feedback was truly a massive help on the long way the process went through :).

To be continued :)

Posted on May 7, 2012
