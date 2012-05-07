Dana Tanamachi

Tommy Hilfiger Tokyo

Dana Tanamachi
Dana Tanamachi
Tommy Hilfiger Tokyo chalk lettering hand lettering typography installation
Perfectly Imperfect. One of my new installations for TOMMY by Tommy Hilfiger in Tokyo Japan. More image + time-lapse video here: http://www.danatanamachi.com/journal/

Dana Tanamachi
Dana Tanamachi

