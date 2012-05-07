Hugo Loning

Price Range Slider

Hugo Loning
Hugo Loning
Hire Me
  • Save
Price Range Slider ui interface
Download color palette

Part of a design for a an online store. Expect more mockups soon...

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2012
Hugo Loning
Hugo Loning
Visual designer with UX/UI DNA
Hire Me

More by Hugo Loning

View profile
    • Like