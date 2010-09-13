Jeremy Frank

CSS3 Radios

Jeremy Frank
Jeremy Frank
  • Save
CSS3 Radios css3 form radio
Download color palette

Done for a for a soon to be launched site, the no/yes and none/light/full toggles are radio inputs, styled with CSS3.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 13, 2010
Jeremy Frank
Jeremy Frank

More by Jeremy Frank

View profile
    • Like