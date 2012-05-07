Clarissa de Jong

Wedding Invite

Clarissa de Jong
Clarissa de Jong
  • Save
Wedding Invite illustration invitation invite wedding yellow card
Download color palette

Total front of a wedding invite for friends and their rascally dog.

1b1ce714c6ec49b38e72fbdad56397a9
Rebound of
Wedding Invite
By Clarissa de Jong
View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2012
Clarissa de Jong
Clarissa de Jong

More by Clarissa de Jong

View profile
    • Like