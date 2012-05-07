Milan Cubic

Icons 14x14 small icons 14x14px
Did a few 14x14px icons for a friend today. Not sure which "Search" version he should use. I'm leaning towards left one.
It's crazy how much fun I had with this one.

Posted on May 7, 2012
