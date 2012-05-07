Fringe Focus Landscape Prints Kickstarter

I went to New Zealand in February of 2012. Since then I've been editing and releasing tons of photos from the trip. Now I'm trying to get some high-quality prints made of my best photos on Kickstarter.

This shot has my new Fringe Focus logo slapped onto one of my favorite photos from New Zealand. It's the Kepler Track in Fjordlands National Park. I was super exhausted and wanted to die while climbing this mountain with a heavy backpack & camera gear. I finally cleared the treeline during the sunset, and my jaw dropped. New Zealand is pretty amazing:

Check out all 10 prints on my Kickstarter

Oh, and watch the video. That was the fun part. :)