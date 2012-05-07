Fringe Focus Landscape Prints Kickstarter

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I went to New Zealand in February of 2012. Since then I've been editing and releasing tons of photos from the trip. Now I'm trying to get some high-quality prints made of my best photos on Kickstarter.
This shot has my new Fringe Focus logo slapped onto one of my favorite photos from New Zealand. It's the Kepler Track in Fjordlands National Park. I was super exhausted and wanted to die while climbing this mountain with a heavy backpack & camera gear. I finally cleared the treeline during the sunset, and my jaw dropped. New Zealand is pretty amazing:
Check out all 10 prints on my Kickstarter
Oh, and watch the video. That was the fun part. :)