Color Doodle

Color Doodle hand-lettering hand lettering black doodle lettering pen typography meeting doodle pilot g2 step 3 = profit!
Often my meeting type-doodles riff on a theme. Today: colors.

(Also: note the flow chart that ultimately ends up at a giant sack of money regardless of the path taken. Success!)

