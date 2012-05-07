Frank Prendergast

Slugbait / Stanton's Grave

Frank Prendergast
Frank Prendergast
  • Save
Slugbait / Stanton's Grave
Download color palette

Working on an EP cover for Slugbait & Stanton's Grave...

Posted on May 7, 2012
Frank Prendergast
Frank Prendergast

More by Frank Prendergast

View profile
    • Like