Sam Collins

Bloop Robot

Sam Collins
Sam Collins
  • Save
Bloop Robot robot baffled error 500
Download color palette

For our new app, I've been playing up the idea that this robot pretty much runs everything and us humans are just people who work for him. Here's the illustration from the 500 error page, which sits above a comforting message to users. Let's hope dribbblers are the only people who ever see this…

View all tags
Posted on Sep 13, 2010
Sam Collins
Sam Collins

More by Sam Collins

View profile
    • Like