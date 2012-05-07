Roy Smith

Josh 3

Roy Smith
Roy Smith
Josh 3 logo bird green type illustration negative space
Wildlife photographer and BBC Springwatch cameraman.
O-S trademarked.

www.wildlife-photos.co.uk

Posted on May 7, 2012
Simplicity is memorable.
