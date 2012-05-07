Katie Sekelsky

Six Seasons and a Movie - color

Katie Sekelsky
Katie Sekelsky
  • Save
Six Seasons and a Movie - color illustration hatching ink watercolor troy abed community gallery pen microns pentel pocket brush
Download color palette

Updated with color and a lot more hatchwork. Made for the Six Seasons and a Movie art show: http://pixeldripgallery.com/events/

4d05d39349e835638bb0fa86886b4a1d
Rebound of
Six Seasons and a Movie
By Katie Sekelsky
Katie Sekelsky
Katie Sekelsky

More by Katie Sekelsky

View profile
    • Like