Max Fellmuth

Pistachio Legacy 2

Max Fellmuth
Max Fellmuth
  • Save
Pistachio Legacy 2 green message titlebar flat check in
Download color palette

As you can see we went through many many many iterations. However, the final version will be something completely different (not just design-wise)

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2012
Max Fellmuth
Max Fellmuth

More by Max Fellmuth

View profile
    • Like