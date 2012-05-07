Karolis Strautniekas

One more

Karolis Strautniekas
Karolis Strautniekas
  • Save
One more illustration drawing art sketch character historical wood texture king meeting
Download color palette

Still working on those historical illustrations.

85fc827cb71384ba6cd4e7916493f462
Rebound of
"Fox" and the Duke
By Karolis Strautniekas
View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2012
Karolis Strautniekas
Karolis Strautniekas

More by Karolis Strautniekas

View profile
    • Like