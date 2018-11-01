Eurielle - Events Web UI Kit (FREEBIE)

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Eurielle is an elegant, rich and modern news and events app UI kit specially designed to fit into all web interfaces and devices.
Eurielle comes with a set of 36 beautifully designed screens available in dark and light.
Compatible with Sketch, Photoshop, Figma, and Adobe XD!
Download Eurielle UI Kit for Free