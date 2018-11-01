Ismail Mesbah

Eurielle - Events Web UI Kit (FREEBIE)

Eurielle - Events Web UI Kit (FREEBIE) template free freebies freebie elegant design app event app booking events design interactive flat web clean ux minimal ui
Eurielle is an elegant, rich and modern news and events app UI kit specially designed to fit into all web interfaces and devices.
Eurielle comes with a set of 36 beautifully designed screens available in dark and light.
Compatible with Sketch, Photoshop, Figma, and Adobe XD!

Download Eurielle UI Kit for Free

