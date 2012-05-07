Poster Preview

Tad Carpenter

Tad Carpenter
Tad Carpenter
color design illustration icon beaver truck wood sign poster silkscreen arrows
A little preview of a poster I designed for a band who named their most recent album after a street sign they would see in their home state of Oregon.

Posted on May 7, 2012
Designer & partner at Carpenter Collective, a brand studio.
