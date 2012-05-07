Lucky logo

Dean Hudson

This is a logo concept I'm working on for an online competition website.

The company name starts with a 'C' and I wanted to bring that into the mark as well as the idea of optimism and luck. The rainbow feels like a good metaphor for this and the curved shape also helps to form the C.

This is still a work in progress so I'd appreciate any feedback to make it better!

Posted on May 7, 2012
