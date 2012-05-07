Wladislaw Sokolowskij

TramCafé

Wladislaw Sokolowskij
Wladislaw Sokolowskij
  • Save
TramCafé tram cafè logo munich bavaria crêpes muenchen wood handmade food
Download color palette

Logodesign for crêpes/coffee bar,

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2012
Wladislaw Sokolowskij
Wladislaw Sokolowskij
Design. Brand & Random Stuff.

More by Wladislaw Sokolowskij

View profile
    • Like