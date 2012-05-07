Diana Bóveda

Alcatraz 01

Diana Bóveda
Diana Bóveda
  • Save
Alcatraz 01 ink illustration storm
Download color palette

From my sketch book. Ink and pencil

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2012
Diana Bóveda
Diana Bóveda

More by Diana Bóveda

View profile
    • Like