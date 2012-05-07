CJ Lofstrom

GetListed characters

CJ Lofstrom
CJ Lofstrom
  • Save
GetListed characters get listed characters intro illustration
Download color palette

Part of an upcoming welcome screen for GetListed - http://getlisted.me/

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2012
CJ Lofstrom
CJ Lofstrom
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by CJ Lofstrom

View profile
    • Like