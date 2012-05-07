Francis Chouquet

Cupcakes

Cupcakes
I love to work on words. Just one word. And these days I kind of fell in love with "Cupcakes". And I was thinking of a good way to display it. And I quickly thought of the italian typography from the beginning of the 20th century.

This sketch is the first part of the process. Next is going to be vectorization.

If you are looking for funky type, don't look further!
