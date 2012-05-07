🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I love to work on words. Just one word. And these days I kind of fell in love with "Cupcakes". And I was thinking of a good way to display it. And I quickly thought of the italian typography from the beginning of the 20th century.
This sketch is the first part of the process. Next is going to be vectorization.