Blue Bamboo, Draft 3

Blue Bamboo, Draft 3
Trying to emphasize the "B"ness of the B, in response to feedback about it resembling a derrière. Also trying an angled tapping hand.

Is the text clear? Worried that people will see "lue amboo"

Rebound of
Blue Bamboo, Draft 2
By Idan Gazit
Posted on May 7, 2012
