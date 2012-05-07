Connor Turner

T-Shirt Company Redesign Preview

Connor Turner
Connor Turner
  • Save
T-Shirt Company Redesign Preview free throw redesign sugar pie
Download color palette

A first look at a redesign I'm working on for a local T-Shirt Company. The new redesign uses the fabulous Sugar Pie font as a basis.

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2012
Connor Turner
Connor Turner

More by Connor Turner

View profile
    • Like