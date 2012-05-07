Alex Tass, logo designer

Blend logo design

Blend logo design branding identity brand typographic logo designer logo design design logo colorful creative mix fusion consulting management intersections interaction symbol circles round business management consulting system architecture system architecture engineering integration application applications hosting blend blending
Logo design for Blend, a consulting company focused on business process transformation, management consulting, system architecture, system engineering, system integration, application management, hosting solutions.

