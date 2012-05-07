Alex Tass, logo designer

Wine logo / symbol design

Wine logo / symbol design custom custom made branding identity brand typographic typography type logotype logo designer logo design design logo colorful creative wine bottles glasses bottle glass alcohol wine bottle wine glass wine logo drink logo drinks wine label negative space positive space
Download color palette

Update on an unused older logo design. Wine bottles and glasses in negative space. Available for customization and sale if interested.

