Fashion Photography logo design

Fashion Photography logo design creative colorful logo design logo design logo designer typography brand identity branding beauty woman women clothing apparel fashion photography blog camera photo photo camera purse button buttons accesories
Unused concept, available for sale, designed for a fashion photography related business. The symbol shows both a photo camera and a purse.

More logo designs and identity design projects on http://alextass.com/

Hello! I am Alex, freelance logo & identity designer.
