Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Brian Burge

Vectober Skull

Brian Burge
Brian Burge
  • Save
Vectober Skull skull skull logo vector textured illustration adobeillustator
Vectober Skull skull skull logo vector textured illustration adobeillustator
Download color palette
  1. dribbble_halloween_dribbble_halloweeeeen.png
  2. dribbble_halloween_dribbble_halloweeeeen.png

There's not much to this one... Basic shapes with a little bit of vector and grain noise.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 31, 2018
Brian Burge
Brian Burge
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Brian Burge

View profile
    • Like