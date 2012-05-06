Cycle For Joplin Logo

My debut shot. Thanks Brian Alvarez for drafting me! This is one of a few logo design options I recently put together for an event that is raising money for families in the Joplin, MO area. The two-man crew is cycling from NYC to Joplin, MO over the course of 20 days to raise awareness and funds as the one year anniversary of the massive tornado disaster approaches. You can see the final logo design at CycleForJoplin.com!