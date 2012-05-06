Ethan Kramer

Dribbble Wallpaper Dark

Ethan Kramer
Ethan Kramer
  • Save
Dribbble Wallpaper Dark dribbble wallpaper design wallpaper series dark pattern psd photoshop black gray white
Download color palette

The first of a dribbble wallpaper series i'm working on? What do you guys think? You can download the whole set here http://cl.ly/1g3r092U1W2D3Y2y240j

View Full Screen

Ethan Kramer
Ethan Kramer

More by Ethan Kramer

View profile
    • Like