Jarek Pulit

Alien

Jarek Pulit
Jarek Pulit
Hire Me
  • Save
Alien animation characterdesign alien boxers socks
Download color palette

Some character exploration sketches for an animated short I'm putting together.

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2012
Jarek Pulit
Jarek Pulit
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jarek Pulit

View profile
    • Like