Alex Tass, logo designer

Adflatus stationery design

Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Hire Me
  • Save
Adflatus stationery design business card business card design business card cards collateral design collateral envelope design envelope business cards design business cards letterhead design letterhead branding design branding identity design identity stationery design stationery logo design logo folder folder design architecture interior design interior design design studio studio corporate
Download color palette

Logo and stationery designed for a new interior design studio / company. Double sided letterhead, envelope and double sided business cards.

Larger images and more stationery design examples at http://alextass.com/identity-design/branding-design

E6283eff48a5114c9eddfe9761744844
Rebound of
Adflatus interior design
By Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Hello! I am Alex, freelance logo & identity designer.
Hire Me

More by Alex Tass, logo designer

View profile
    • Like